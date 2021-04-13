Mumbai Police starts process of dismissing Sachin Waze from police service

-
ALSO READ
Maha Home min asked cops to collect Rs 100 cr per month: Param Bir Singh
InsuranceDekho may have got Rs 1,200 cr in premium in FY21: Co-founder
Sachin Waze drove car that followed explosives-laden SUV: Report
NIA taking over Hiran death case no setback to Maharashtra govt: Raut
Why higher FDI threshold could deepen, widen market for insurance products
-
Mumbai Police have initiated the
process of dismissing from service suspended cop Sachin Waze, arrested by the NIA in the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, sources said on Tuesday.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested assistant police inspector (API) Waze on March 13.
The city police's special branch recently wrote to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and sought documents pertaining to the case.
It had also a copy of the FIR registered in connection with Hiran's murder and the statement of the businessman's wife in which she raised suspicion over Waze's role in his death, a police official said.
The ATS has provided the documents to the Mumbai Police, he said.
The special branch had also sought similar information from the NIA, the official said.
After receiving the documents, the special branch recently initiated the process to dismissing Waze from service under Article 311 of the Constitution, sources said.
Based on the documents received from the ATS and the NIA, the special branch will send a proposal to the government to dismiss Waze from service and a decision will be taken accordingly, they said.
As part of its probe into the Ambani security scare case, the NIA had also arrested API Riyazuddin Kazi, who worked with Waze in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), former policeman Vinayak Shinde and cricket bookie Naresh Gor.
Kazi was suspended from service on Monday.
The SUV with explosives was found near Ambani's residence in south Mumbai on February 25.
Hiran, who was in possession of the SUV, was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU