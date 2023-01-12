DCW asks police to file FIR over lewd comments on daughters of Dhoni, Kohli

-
Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday asked police to file an FIR in connection with the "lewd" comments on social media against the daughters of cricketers M S Dhoni and Virat Kohli.
"Some accounts are posting pictures of the daughters of two senior players of the country, Virat Kohli and (M S) Dhoni, on Twitter and making lewd comments. Disgusting comments about two-year-old and seven-year-old girls. If you don't like a player, will you abuse his daughter? Issuing notice to police to register FIR," she said in a tweet in Hindi.
Maliwal also posted blurred screenshots of some of the comments.
First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 08:36 IST
