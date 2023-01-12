JUST IN
DCW asks police to file FIR over lewd comments on daughters of Dhoni, Kohli

Maliwal also posted blurred screenshots of some of the comments

Topics
DCW | MS Dhoni | Virat Kohli

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Swati Maliwal, DCW
Swati Maliwal, Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women

Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday asked police to file an FIR in connection with the "lewd" comments on social media against the daughters of cricketers M S Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

"Some accounts are posting pictures of the daughters of two senior players of the country, Virat Kohli and (M S) Dhoni, on Twitter and making lewd comments. Disgusting comments about two-year-old and seven-year-old girls. If you don't like a player, will you abuse his daughter? Issuing notice to police to register FIR," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Maliwal also posted blurred screenshots of some of the comments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 08:36 IST

