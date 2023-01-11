JUST IN
Centre to expedite crop insurance for kharif 2021 season to Barmer farmers
Delhi witnessing surge in respiratory problems due to cold wave: Experts
Business Standard

Industry body seeks lifting curbs for nonpolluting work in construction

An industry delegation has requested Centre to consider exempting nonpolluting construction activities from ban

Topics
Indian industry | Construction industry | air pollution

IANS  |  New Delhi 

road construction

An industry delegation has requested the Union Environment Minister to consider exempting the non-polluting construction activities from ban. It requested the authorities to lift the curbs for the non polluting activities in construction while giving some minimum notice period to restrict other activities.

A CII Delegation led by Harsh Bansal, Convenor, CII Delhi Panel on Urban Development, Real Estate, Infra, met Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Environment, and shared the construction industry concerns on bans imposed on the anticipation of poor air quality.

Bansal shared that construction activities can be broadly categorised into two segments: Polluting and Non-polluting activities.

In a construction project, 5 activities namely excavation, demolition, dry marble cutting, mixing of concrete, loading and unloading of cement/dust and sand can be considered as polluting activities causing pollution through dust emissions.

While, several other activities do not contribute to air pollution -- shuttering, re-enforcement of brickwork, electrical, interior work, lift installation, plumbing, firefighting services, POP, welding, iron-cutting, laying of iron rods for slabs, etc.

Therefore, while considering a construction ban imposed during the greater AQI levels, we request authorities to consider exempting the non-polluting construction activities and to be allowed to be continued.

As per the CII, the Minister assured that he will address the concerns of industry and also advised industry to adapt solutions towards sustainable and green environment.

The Minister further highlighted that from the total ban of over 53 days in last year we have reached to 20 days ban this year, this is a good progress and we must strive to further decrease it and aim to reach to zero ban days for construction.

However, all this can be achieved not only by efforts of the government but also support of industry and individuals.

In view of a spike in air pollution, the Centre's air quality panel has directed the implementation of curbs under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR, including a ban on construction & demolition work in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

--IANS

kvm/pgh

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 23:14 IST

`
