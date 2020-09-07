DDCA office shut for 7 days after employee tests positive for Covid-19

The and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) has shut its office for seven days after a staffer tested positive for the novel on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, Joint Secretary Rajan Manchanda said, "Today there were tests organised for 98 people out which one employee who is in the electrical department tested positive. is closed until further notice as the tested person was in touch with the other officials."

director Sanjay Bhardwaj said that the office will remain shut for seven days and another round of tests will be conducted.

"We had conducted COVID-19 tests in the DDCA office and while one of the employees had a negative report initially, he tested positive when checked today. All the other reports came negative. We don't wish to take any chance and that is why the DDCA will be shut for seven days and there will be another round of tests before work begins. Health and safety is a priority and there is no question of taking a risk in such a scenario," he said.

Earlier, two employees at the Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru had also tested positive for the virus.

