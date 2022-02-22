DDMA meeting to be held Feb 25; Covid-19 norms likely to be relaxed

-
ALSO READ
'Leveraged trades can become a worrying factor for the markets'
Draft e-Commerce Rules 2021: Why aren't all ministries on the same page?
Chorus grows louder for reopening Delhi schools ahead of DDMA meeting
Govt proposes to tweak TDS norms on sale of immovable property
New prudential norms: NBFCs get some leeway on bad loans classification
-
As COVID-19 cases continue to decline in the national capital, a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has been scheduled for February 25 (Friday) and a decision on further easing of restrictions is likely to be taken.
The daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi dropped below 400 with 360 cases of the infection registered on Monday. The positivity rate dropped below one per cent on Monday for the first time since December 28 last year.
The DDMA will convene a virtual meeting under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be present in the meeting.
In the last meeting of the DDMA held on February 4, a decision to reopen schools, colleges, coaching institutes and gyms was taken.
However, the night curfew remained in place but the timings were reduced by an hour. The timings are presently from 11 pm to 5 am.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU