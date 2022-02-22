Kerala records 5,691 new Covid cases, 10 deaths in last 24 hours

-
-
Kerala on Tuesday recorded 5,691 fresh COVID-19 infections which raised the total caseload to 64,78,750 in the state.
The southern state also reported 130 deaths which raised the total fatalities in Kerala to 64,403, according to a government release.
Of the deaths, 10 were reported in the last 24 hours, 81 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 39 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.
With 10,896 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, the total recoveries in the state reached 63,59,953 and the active cases dropped to 53,597, the release said.
As many as 56,851 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 1,041 cases, followed by Kottayam (655) and Thiruvananthapuram (615), the release said.
Of the new cases, 44 were health workers, 19 from outside the State and 5,211 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 417, the release added.
There are currently 1,45,465 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,42,228 are in home or institutional quarantine and 3,237 in hospitals, the release said.
