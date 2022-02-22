Covid-19: Mumbai records 135 new cases, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

-

A day after reporting less than 100 COVID-19 cases, Mumbai on Tuesday added 135 patients to its tally and recorded two fresh fatalities due to the infection, a civic official said.
The caseload in the metropolis now stands at 10,55,792 and the COVID-19 death toll is 16,690.
With 233 being discharged after treatment, the count of recoveries went up to 10,34,914 in Mumbai, which was 98 per cent of the tally, he said.
Some 85 per cent, or 115 cases, of the 135 detected during the day were asymptomatic, with just 20 patients requiring hospital admission and eight needing oxygen support in the last 24 hours, he said.
The active tally in the city stood at 1,315 and just 781 of the 36,248 beds earmarked for COVID-19 treatment are currently occupied, the official said.
Tuesday was the third day in a row when the addition to the tally was less than 200, with Monday's 96 being the lowest since April, 2020, just a month after the pandemic began nationwide.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data showed 20,889 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, some 4,000 more than those conducted on the previous day, taking the overall number of tests here to 1,60,66,326.
It also showed the positivity rate was 0.64 per cent, and that there was no sealed building or containment zone currently in the country's financial capital.
The caseload doubling time stood 3,512 days, while the growth rate in cases stood at 0.02 per cent between February 15 and 21, civic data revealed.
Mumbai had reported a record 20,971 cases on January 7 this year amid the third wave of the pandemic.
