DDMA to meet tomorrow; discussions on Unlock 4, metro services on cards

A meeting of Disaster Management Authority will be held on Wednesday in which the decision regarding the guidelines for Unlock 4 and resumption of Metro rail services will be taken.

Meanwhile, DDMA on Sunday extended the functioning of weekly markets on a trial basis till September 6 in the capital, officials in the government said.

It further said that these weekly markets will function, "subject to strict compliance of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and all instructions/ guidelines issued by Govt. of India and Govt. of NCT of Delhi from time to time to contain the spread of COVID-19." read the order.

As per the order, these weekly markets were allowed to function on a trial basis earlier from August 24 to August 30, by the

The on Saturday said that it will resume its services from September 7 in a calibrated manner in the wake of guidelines issued by Home Ministry under Unlock 4.

