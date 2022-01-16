Happy to partner with Tesla, T'gana min asks Musk to set up shop in state

-
ALSO READ
Votes are in: Elon Musk likely to escape regulatory action for Twitter poll
Tesla's Elon Musk exercises more options, sells $973 million for taxes
6 more women file lawsuits against Elon Musk's Tesla for sexual harassment
Twitter users say 'yes' to Musk's proposal to sell 10% of his Tesla stock
Telangana minister KTR's invite to Elon Musk draws praise on Twitter
-
A day after Tesla chief Elon Musk tweeted that the electric car major is working through a lot of challenges with the union government to launch its products in India, Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao asked the US-based auto maker to set up shop in the southern state.
Hey Elon, I am the Industry & Commerce Minister of Telangana state in India Will be happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges to set shop in India/Telangana Our state is a champion in sustainability initiatives & a top notch business destination in India, Rama Rao tweeted on Friday.
Last year, Tesla had sought a reduction in import duties on electric vehicles (EVs) in India.
The heavy industries ministry had asked the electric car major to first start manufacturing its iconic electric vehicles in India before any tax concessions can be considered.
The central government sources had noted that they were not giving such concessions to any auto firm, and giving duty benefits to Tesla will not send a good signal to other companies that have invested billions of dollars in India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU