Death threats to Karnataka high court judges over hijab verdict, 2 arrested

-
ALSO READ
Will try to win hearts of 'misguided' Muslim girls: Minister on hijab order
Hijab ban: NCW chairperson welcomes Karnataka High Court's verdict
Hijab ban: SC to hear pleas against Karnataka HC verdict after Holi
Karnataka HC dismisses pleas, says wearing hijab not essential to Islam
Complete arguments by this week: Karnataka HC directs counsels on hijab row
-
Two people have been arrested in connection with issuing death threats to the Special Bench judges of the Karnataka High Court who dismissed the petitions seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classrooms.
While Kovai Rahamathulla was arrested from Tirunelveli, S. Jamal Mohammad Usmani was taken into custody from Thanjaur. Both the arrests took place on Saturday night.
The accused are office bearers of the Tamil Nadu Towheed Jamaat (TNTJ).
The arrests were made after multiple complaints against the accused in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Police sources said that several persons have been booked in this connection.
Last week, the special bench comprising Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna S. Dixit and Khaji Jaibunnesa Mohiyuddin, while dismissing the petitions demanding hijab in classrooms, underlined that wearing of hijab is not an essential part of Islam.
Several organisations in Tamil Nadu are protesting against the judgement. A video of the accused Kovai Rahamathulla went viral where he allegedly instigates violence against the Karnataka judges.
In his speech, the accused mentions about a district judge in Jharkhand being mowed down last year while the latter was out on a morning walk. He even stated that people know where the Chief Justice of Karnataka go to walk in the morning.
Tamil Nadu BJP Chief and former Karnataka cadre IPS officer K. Annamalai, has written to the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Justice M.N. Bhandari and demanded an inquiry.
In Karnataka, Vidhana Soudha police in Bengaluru have booked an FIR based on the complaint by advocate Sudha Katwa. In the complaint it is mentioned that there is death threat, criminal intimidation, use of abusive language and also breach of peace, as well as communal harmony, in the state.
The police have registered the FIR under IPC Sections 506 (1), 505 (1) (B), 153 A, 109 and 504.
Meanwhile, advocate Umapathy has filed a representation with the Registrar General of the Karnataka High Court in this connection.
The Advocate's Association Bengaluru has also condemned the development.
The police has beefed up security for the Karnataka High Court judges.
--IANS
mka/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU