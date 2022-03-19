India, Japan discuss nuclear threats in Indo-Pacific region

-
ALSO READ
US, allies urge North Korea to abandon nuclear, ballistic missile programs
N Korea's missile exploded in air in failed launch: S Korean military
North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward sea: South Korea military
North Korea fires ballistic missile into sea in continuation of tests
North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017; US condemns
-
Amid threats from nuclear weapons in the Indo-Pacific region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on Saturday discussed North Korea's destabilising ballistic missile launches in violation of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.
Kishida condemned North Korea's ballistic missile launches, saying that they are destabilising the region.
The Japanese PM is in New Delhi on a two-day visit to take part in the 14th India-Japan annual summit.
In a joint statement, both the countries reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearisation of North Korea, consistent with the relevant UNSC resolutions, and the importance of addressing the concerns related to North Korea's proliferation linkages.
They urged North Korea to fully comply with its international obligations under the relevant UNSC resolutions, and to immediately resolve the abduction issue.
The Prime Ministers also reaffirmed their intention to collaborate closely to realise peace and stability in Afghanistan, and stressed the importance of addressing all humanitarian crisis, promoting human rights and ensuring establishment of a truly representative and inclusive political system.
"They also reaffirmed the importance of UNSC resolution 2593 (2021) which unequivocally states that the Afghan territory should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing terrorist acts, and called for concerted action against all terrorist groups, including those sanctioned by the UNSC," the joint statement said.
--IANS
sk/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU