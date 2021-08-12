Decision on reopening schools will be taken by local officials: Maha govt

It is up to local officials to decide, taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation in an area, whether physical classes should resume at schools, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Thursday.

Asked about the confusion about the government's announcement to resume more physical classes at from August 17, Gaikwad said the decision-making has been decentralized.

The state task force on COVID-19 at a meeting on Wednesday night opposed the decision to reopen more classes at Gaikwad was not present at the meeting. The minister told reporters on Thursday that municipal commissioners in urban areas and collectors and Zilla Parishad CEOs in rural areas have been given discretion to take decision. "There is no compulsion (on the state government's part) to reopen The COVID task force members were not aware of our Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). There will be a meeting again. Our (education department's) secretary is studying the SOP of the task force,'' Gaikwad said.

