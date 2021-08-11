Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Independence Day

-
ALSO READ
My concern is to protect farmers from Covid-19 at Haryana border: Anil Vij
Punjab, Haryana farmers take out protest marches, police use water cannon
Starting today, key route through Old Delhi closed; all you need to know
UP govt makes provision of Rs 1,175 crore for metro rail projects
Delhi Police receives complaint against Swara Bhaskar, Twitter India MD
-
The Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory on Wednesday to ensure safe and smooth vehicular movement across the national capital ahead of the Independence Day function and the full-dress rehearsal ceremony on August 13.
According to the advisory, the traffic around Red Fort -- from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Independence Day -- will remain closed for general traffic from 4 am to 10 am, and will open to only authorised vehicles.
Traffic restrictions for the full-dress rehearsal on August 13 and for the Independence Day function will remain the same, the police said.
Eight roads, Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP flyover, will be closed for general public from 4 am to 10 am on both the days, according to the advisory.
Vehicles without parking labels for the two days have been advised to avoid C-Hexagon India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Subhash Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, and the Ring Road between Nizamuddin Bridge and the ISBT bridge, and Outer Ring Road from IP Flyover bypass to ISBT through Salimgarh.
For north-south destinations, commuters will need to take alternative routes from: Aurobindo Marg-Safdarjung Road, Connaught Place-Minto Road, and Nizamuddin bridge to cross Yamuna-Pushta Road-GT Road.
For the east-west corridor, commuters have been advised to follow alternative routes from DND-NH24-Vikas Marg, Vikas Marg-DDU Marg, and Boulevard Road-Baraf Khana.
Geeta Colony bridge will be closed towards Shantivan, and vehicles will be barred from taking lower Ring Road from ISBT Kashmere Gate towards Shantivan, and from IP flyover towards Rajghat, the advisory said.
Goods vehicles will not be permitted between Nizamuddin bridge and Wazirabad bridge from 12 midnight of August 12 to 11 am on August 13. Similar restrictions will be applicable for Independence Day from 12 midnight of August 14 to 11 am on August 15.
According to the traffic police, inter-state buses will not be allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT from 12 midnight to 11 am on August 13, ditto for August 15.
City buses, including the ones operated by DTC, will not ply on Ring Road from 12 midnight to 11 am on August 13, between ISBT and NH-24/NH T-point on Ring Road, and will need to take alternative routes available on the Independence Day, the advisory said.
Routes of buses terminating at Red Fort, Jama Masjid, and Delhi main railway station will be curtailed or diverted, it said, adding that normal bus service will be restored after 10 am.
Alternative routes will remain open to railway stations, bus terminals, and hospitals near the venue of Independence Day function, the police said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU