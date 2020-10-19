Declare all Durga Puja pandals no-entry zones in Bengal, says Calcutta HC

The on



Monday ordered that all pandals across the state be declared no-entry zones to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A division bench of the high court comprising Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Arijit Banerjee, hearing a public interest litigation, said that no visitors will be allowed to enter the marquees.

For small pandals, barricades will have to be put up five metres from the entrance, while for the bigger ones, the distance has to be 10 metres, the court ordered.

There should be no-entry boards on the barricades, it said.

The court also ordered that only 15 to 25 persons belonging to the organising committees will be allowed to enter the pandals.

