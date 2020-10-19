Gold smuggling case: HC stops Customs from arresting Sivasankar till Oct 23

-
ALSO READ
Gold smuggling case: CM Pinarayi Vijayan's ex-secy appears before Customs
Kerala gold smuggling case prime accused Suresh admitted to hospital
Kerala Gold smuggling case: Customs questions M Sivasankar for 11 hours
NIA gets 7-days custody of prime accused in Kerala gold smuggling case
Gold smuggling case: BJP launches protests to seek resignation of Kerala CM
-
The Kerala High Court on Monday
restrained the Customs, probing the Kerala gold smuggling case, from arresting M Sivasankar, suspended IAS officer and former principal secretary to the Chief Minister, till October 23.
The Court directed the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate to file its counter on his anticipatory bail plea by October 23.
In his petition, Sivasankar submitted that Customs officials, who arrived at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday last, to serve notice on him to appear before the probe team, took him along with them and as chest pain developed and at the instance of the officers, they rushed him to a nearby hospital in their car.
He said he was totally exhausted due to the constant and continued travel from Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi to attend the questioning of the agency on various days.
Sivasankar, currently hospitalised in Thiruvananthapuram, said he was questioned by different agencies for more than 90 hours and even after prolonged questioning, none of the investigating agencies implicated him as an accused.
He alleged that the attempt of the investigating agency was to sabotage the process of law and choose a date that is Friday evening to arrest him.
Sivasankar submitted that he apprehends that the Customs will manage to register new crimes without any basis and get him remanded to custody "to satisfy political wisdom as well as other vested interests."
Seeking anticipatory bail, Sivasankar said he has complied with all the directions till now and there is no scope for him absconding also.
Last week, the High Court restrained the Enforcement Directorate, probing the money trail in the sensational gold smuggling case, from arresting Sivasankar, till October 23.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU