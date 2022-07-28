JUST IN

Maha: 9 of 10 suspected monkeypox patients test negative, 1 result awaited

Declare 'wet drought' in flood affected regions of Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar

The leader of opposition in Maharashtra Assembly, Ajit Pawar, on Thursday demanded that a "wet drought" be declared in the rain-affected districts of the state

IANS  |  Nagpur 
The leader of opposition in Maharashtra Assembly, Ajit Pawar, on Thursday demanded that a "wet drought" be declared in the rain-affected districts of the state.

The NCP leader, who is touring the flood affected districts in southeast region of Vidarbha, also demanded that farmers whose crops have been damaged by heavy rains in different districts in the state - particularly Gadchiroli and Chandrapur - be paid Rs 75,000 per hectare as relief.

Pawar is on a four-day Vidarbha and Marathwada tour to assess the flood-hit regions of eastern Vidarbha and some areas of Marathwada. Citing his interaction with farmers, local politicians and villagers, Pawar said that crops on about 25,000 hectares in Gadchiroli alone have been damaged by the incessant rains.

"In view of the current situation in Gadchiroli, the state government should provide immediate assistance to the flood-hit people and farmers of the district," he said.

"So far, 12 people have died in the district due to floods... Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should give importance to this and immediately declare wet drought," Pawar asserted, adding that the situation of people in tribal districts "was very pathetic".

Lashing out at the Shinde-led government, he said, "No relief measures were taken for flood-hit Gadchiroli as the new government has not appointed a guardian minister so far."

--IANS

joseph/shs

 

First Published: Thu, July 28 2022. 23:26 IST

