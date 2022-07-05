Italy declares state of emergency till year end to confront drought

-
ALSO READ
High chances of heat wave over west-central, parts of northwest India: IMD
Simultaneous droughts across globe can threaten food security, study says
Drought leaves more than 7.2 mn people needing food aid in Ethiopia: UNOCHA
Study finds human actions speed up climate-driven floods, droughts
Heat wave spell likely to continue over Central and West India: IMD
-
The Italian government has declared a state of emergency related to the prolonged heatwave and drought conditions that have badly hit the country, particularly its north.
The state of emergency, which will remain in force until at least the end of the year, will give the government extra funds and power to deal with the hot and dry conditions that threaten to reduce the country's agricultural output by as much as a third, Xinhua news agency reported.
The government also earmarked a total of 36.5 million euros ($38.1 million) for the northern regions of Emilia-Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lombardy, Piedmont and Veneto to tackle their water shortages.
Focus will be placed on easing droughts along the Po River -- Italy's longest waterway that is running 85 per cent below its normal water levels -- and the Eastern Alps.
Most areas in Italy have been gripped by record-high temperatures, with the mercury constantly surpassing 40 degrees Celsius.
The decree comes a day after a glacial landslide in northeastern Italy that killed at least seven people. High temperatures have been blamed for the glacial collapse.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU