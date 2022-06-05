Drought leaves more than 7.2 mn people needing food aid in Ethiopia: UNOCHA

-
ALSO READ
Aid deliveries into Ethiopia's conflict-hit Tigray far from enough: UN
UN calls for urgent seed, fertilizer aid for conflict zones in Ethiopia
African Cup buildup: Omicron variant concerns, player release clash
Challenges faced by island states amid climate change key focus of CDRI: PM
Fossil fuel backers overshadow MENA climate change talks in Dubai
-
Drought conditions across Ethiopia have left more than 7.2 million people in need of food assistance, according to the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA).
In its latest drought situation update report, UNOCHA has said more than 7.2 million pastoralists and agro-pastoralists in four regions of Ethiopia are in need of food aid, Xinhua news agency reported.
The drought-affected Ethiopia regions are Somali, Oromia, Southern and South-West regions.
UNOCHA said the climate-induced drought in the East African country is the most severe in 40 years following four consecutive failed rainy seasons since late 2020.
"The prolonged drought continues to compromise fragile livelihoods heavily reliant on livestock and deepening food insecurity and malnutrition," the UNOCHA report disclosed.
The prolonged drought conditions in Ethiopia have also left 4.4 million people in need of water assistance, according to the UN.
The UNOCHA report also said the consequences of the prolonged drought conditions in the East African country have extended to loss of livestock, with 2.1 million livestock deaths recorded so far. Another 22 million livestock are estimated to have been severely emaciated due to the drought.
The UNOCHA report warned the drought conditions are expected in the coming months to expand to new geographic areas in Ethiopia, thereby necessitating an increase in emergency humanitarian relief.
UNOCHA disclosed in April that the Horn of Africa region is experiencing one of its most severe droughts in recent history, with more than 15 million people acutely food insecure in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU