Declare wet drought in Maharashtra, give assistance to farmers: NCP's Sule

Nationalist Congress Party Lok Sabha MP on Thursday demanded that the government declare a 'wet drought' in the state to give relief to farmers facing losses due to heavy rains.

"The excess in various parts of damaged the crops and turned farms into lakes. It is my request to chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to declare wet drought in the state," the Baramati MP tweeted.

Diwali was a "dark period" for farmers as produce could not harvested in time and rotted, she further said.

"The state should positively consider making direct financial assistance to farmers along with announcing wet drought, Sule added.

Heavy rains in several parts of western and central Maharashtra last week damaged Kharif crops, which were stored in the open after cutting or were ready for harvesting.

