Declare wet drought in Maharashtra, give assistance to farmers: NCP's Sule

-
ALSO READ
Stop kidding, get serious now: NCP's Sule to Maha CM on Vedanta-Foxconn row
Maha BJP chief tells Supriya Sule to go home and cook; draws NCP's ire
Farmers facing crisis due to 'wet drought' in Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar
Declare 'wet drought' in flood affected regions of Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar
Shinde faction posts Sule's photo sitting in CM chair; NCP files complaint
-
Nationalist Congress Party Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule on Thursday demanded that the Maharashtra government declare a 'wet drought' in the state to give relief to farmers facing losses due to heavy rains.
"The excess rainfall in various parts of Maharashtra damaged the crops and turned farms into lakes. It is my request to Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to declare wet drought in the state," the Baramati MP tweeted.
Diwali was a "dark period" for farmers as produce could not harvested in time and rotted, she further said.
"The state should positively consider making direct financial assistance to farmers along with announcing wet drought, Sule added.
Heavy rains in several parts of western and central Maharashtra last week damaged Kharif crops, which were stored in the open after cutting or were ready for harvesting.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 17:40 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU