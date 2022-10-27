JUST IN
TRAI's concerns over draft telecom Bill provisions duly addressed: Report
Business Standard

Northeast monsoon to hit Tamil Nadu from Saturday, says IMD forecast

Scattered to fairly widespread light moderate rain with isolated heavy rains and thunderstorm is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaiakkal on Saturday and Sunday

Topics
Tamil Nadu | Northeast monsoon | IMD weather forecast

IANS  |  Chennai 

rain
Representative Image

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the northeast monsoon will hit Tamil Nadu from Saturday onwards.

In its latest forecast, the IMD said that the monsoon is likely to hit South peninsular India from Saturday due to the northeasterly winds in the lower troposphere levels over the Bay of Bengal.

Scattered to fairly widespread light moderate rain with isolated heavy rains and thunderstorm is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaiakkal on Saturday and Sunday.

According to the weatherman, heavy rain is likely to lash 20 districts including Chengalpet, Villupuram, Myladuthurai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruchirapalli, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur.

The northeast monsoon was supposed to hit the state on October 20, but the IMD said that it was delayed due to a cyclonic storm formed in the Bay of Bengal and landed in Bangladesh.

--IANS

aal/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Tamil Nadu

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 16:39 IST

`
