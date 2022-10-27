Northeast monsoon to hit Tamil Nadu from Saturday, says IMD forecast

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone Sitrang spares India, hits Bangladesh coast near Barisal: IMD
Monsoon remains subdued as rains unlikely for next 5 days in Delhi
South-west monsoon arrives in Kerala three days ahead of onset, says IMD
Odisha, Bengal brace for heavy rain as depression looms over Bay of Bengal
Poor monsoon could spell disaster for India's agri-based economy: Experts
-
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the northeast monsoon will hit Tamil Nadu from Saturday onwards.
In its latest forecast, the IMD said that the monsoon is likely to hit South peninsular India from Saturday due to the northeasterly winds in the lower troposphere levels over the Bay of Bengal.
Scattered to fairly widespread light moderate rain with isolated heavy rains and thunderstorm is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaiakkal on Saturday and Sunday.
According to the weatherman, heavy rain is likely to lash 20 districts including Chengalpet, Villupuram, Myladuthurai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruchirapalli, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur.
The northeast monsoon was supposed to hit the state on October 20, but the IMD said that it was delayed due to a cyclonic storm formed in the Bay of Bengal and landed in Bangladesh.
--IANS
aal/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 16:39 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU