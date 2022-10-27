Northeast monsoon to hit Tamil Nadu from Saturday, says IMD forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the will hit from Saturday onwards.

In its latest forecast, the IMD said that the monsoon is likely to hit South peninsular India from Saturday due to the northeasterly winds in the lower troposphere levels over the Bay of Bengal.

Scattered to fairly widespread light moderate rain with isolated heavy rains and thunderstorm is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaiakkal on Saturday and Sunday.

According to the weatherman, heavy rain is likely to lash 20 districts including Chengalpet, Villupuram, Myladuthurai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruchirapalli, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur.

The was supposed to hit the state on October 20, but the IMD said that it was delayed due to a cyclonic storm formed in the Bay of Bengal and landed in Bangladesh.

