JUST IN
Delhi airport deploys 57 EVs as part of Green Transportation Program
Akasa Air plane suffers bird hit; aircraft grounded for inspection
Northeast monsoon to hit Tamil Nadu from Saturday, says IMD forecast
TRAI's concerns over draft telecom Bill provisions duly addressed: Report
Congress demands white paper from Modi govt on 'plight of Kashmiri Pandits'
Manufacturing facility for production of Airbus C295 to come up in Vadodara
Pak committed atrocities against people in PoK, says Rajnath Singh
Sacred portals of Kedarnath Dham closed for winter season from today
Mamata not to attend state home ministers' meeting convened by Centre
Coronavirus updates: Active Covid-19 cases in country dip to 20,821
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Delhi airport deploys 57 EVs as part of Green Transportation Program
Business Standard

Delhi govt spraying poisonous chemical in Yamuna to remove froth: BJP MP

Last year, pictures and videos showing devotees offering prayers in the froth-filled Yamuna on Chhath Puja had triggered a political slugfest between the AAP and the BJP

Topics
Chhath Puja ghats | Yamuna river | AAP government

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Froth on Yamuna
Froth on Yamuna (Photo: ANI)

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Thursday accused the Delhi government of infusing poisonous chemical to remove froth from the Yamuna ahead of Chhath Puja during which devotees take a holy dip in the river.

West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma also challenged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take a dip in the Yamuna and alleged that the AAP chief's visit to Ghazipur landfill site was a ploy to divert attention from the issue of pollution in the river.

Kejriwal visited the Ghazipur site Thursday and said the upcoming MCD polls will be fought on the garbage issue as he promised to clean Delhi in five years if his AAP wins the civic body election.

"We visited the Yamuna to stock of the pollution situation there. We were surprised to find that a very poisonous chemical was being sprayed to hide the froth," the Northeast Delhi MP claimed.

Last year, pictures and videos showing devotees offering prayers in the froth-filled Yamuna on Chhath Puja had triggered a political slugfest between the AAP and the BJP, prompting the Delhi government to take measures like installing bamboo nets and sprinkling water to dissipate froth.

Verma challenged Kejriwal to take a dip in the Yamuna river.

"He (Kejriwal) says he has cleaned the Yamuna and will take a dip. I call upon him to take a dip in the river two days from now," he added.

Attacking Kejriwal over his visit to the Ghazipur landfill site, Verma said, "Is garbage the issue at the moment? To divert attention from the Yamuna river pollution issue, the Delhi CM reached Ghazipur landfill site," he added.

The Centre had earlier this month set up a joint committee of stakeholders, including NMCG, Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB), UP Irrigation Department, Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Irrigation and Flood Control, Delhi and Delhi Pollution Control Committee to oversee and coordinate efforts to control and minimize the froth formation downstream of Okhla Barrage in Yamuna during Chhat Puja.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Chhath Puja ghats

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 17:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.