Deeply shocked, saddened to learn about plane crash in China: PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
Boeing settles with families of Ethiopia 737 MAX plane crash victims
Indonesia to let Boeing 737 Max fly again after 2018 crash
SpiceJet reintroduces Boeing 737 Max aircraft after recertification
Boeing has more work to do as it continues to face scrutiny: US FAA chief
Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air signs $9 bn deal for 72 Boeing 737 Max planes
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed sadness at the crash of a passenger flight in China's Guangxi.
A Chinese passenger plane with 132 people on board crashed in the southern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday, the regional emergency management department said.
The Boeing 737 aircraft of China Eastern Airlines, which flew from Kunming to Guangzhou, crashed in Tengxian County in the city of Wuzhou, causing a mountain fire, the department was quoted as saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency.
"Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the crash of the passenger flight MU5735 with 132 on board in China's Guangxi," Modi tweeted.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the crash and their family members," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU