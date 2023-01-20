Delhi LG calls CM Kejriwal's remarks in Assembly 'untrue, derogatory'

Days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's remarks in the Assembly regarding Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, the latter on Friday called the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor's remarks "misleading, untrue and derogatory".

"You have made many statements in and out of the State Assembly which have been severally and substantively misleading, untrue, and derogatory," the Lieutenant Governor said addressing the Chief Minister.

While responding to Kejriwal's remarks, L-G Saxena gave a sarcasm-laced response, saying "As to 'who is LG' and 'where did he come' can be answered if you were to cursorily refer to the Constitution of India, others do not deserve a reply since they cater to a very low level of discourse."

On Tuesday, Kejriwal had yet again alleged interference by the Centre in the functioning of his government.

"Who is L-G? Where has he come from? I am the Chief Minister... and I have been elected by over two crore people in the national capital," Delhi CM had said.

Reacting to Kejriwal's "you are not my headmaster" dig, Saxena also took a jibe and said, "I deem it proper to bring to your attention certain issues so as to help you comprehend the issues at hand in totality and deal with them in a real and comprehensive manner. In doing so, I am not acting as a 'headmaster' but a benign and conscientious voice of the people."

L-G wrote the letter to Kejriwal days after the Chief Minister marched to the L-G's house with AAP MLAs and party workers and also launched a scathing attack against him in the Assembly, calling him a "samantwadi", and accusing him of having a "feudal mindset".

The Delhi L-G also rebuffed the Chief Minister's "refused to meet me" comment and called it "unfortunate".

"I invited you and Deputy Chief Minister to come and see me... I would have indeed loved to have you and served you lunch as well. However, you chose not to come on the pretext of wanting to me meet with all of your MLAs. You would appreciate that given the short notice and sudden demand on your part, it would not have been possible to meet 70-80 people,"

The Chief Minister had hit out with the "headmaster" comment when he took out a march on Monday along with his deputy Manish Sisodia and other AAP leaders to the L-G's office. The letter went on to discuss several issues raised by CM Kejriwal.

Saxena also said that he has not rejected the proposal for teachers' training in Finland and also clarified that he has only sought a "cost-benefit analysis".

