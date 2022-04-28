Delay in adjudication of commercial disputes affects ease of doing biz: SC

-
ALSO READ
Allahabad High Court asks govt to consider uniform civil code across India
Lucknow bench of Allahabad HC stays eviction of widowed daughter-in-law
Allahabad HC acquits man sentenced to death for rape, murder of minor
Companies facing probe get relief from HC for settling pre-GST disputes
CBI gets Allahabad HC's nod to prosecute retired judge in corruption case
-
Observing that delay in adjudication of commercial disputes affects the ease of doing business, the Supreme Court Thursday ordered the Allahabad High Court Chief Justice to prepare a roadmap for early disposal of execution petitions under the Arbitration Act.
A bench of Justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna said if commercial disputes are not disposed of at the earliest it may affect the economy of the country and may spoil the business relationship between the parties.
We request the Chief Justice to constitute a committee of the judges of the High Court and invite the suggestions for a roadmap on how to tackle the arrears.
We request the Chief Justice to make suggestions before the next date of hearing how the High Court proposes to deal with such a situation and huge pendency of commercial litigation in the State, the bench said.
The top court said the time has come to take corrective measures and for that purpose, the concerned High Court has to prepare a roadmap.
The apex court expressed surprise that execution petitions have been pending in the state since 1993.
The matter will now be heard on May 18.
The top court was hearing a matter regarding the pendency of execution applications under the Arbitration Act before the Allahabad High Court.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU