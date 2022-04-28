Delay in adjudication of commercial disputes affects ease of doing biz: SC

Observing that delay in adjudication of commercial disputes affects the ease of doing business, the Thursday ordered the Chief Justice to prepare a roadmap for early disposal of execution petitions under the Arbitration Act.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna said if commercial disputes are not disposed of at the earliest it may affect the economy of the country and may spoil the business relationship between the parties.

We request the Chief Justice to constitute a committee of the judges of the High Court and invite the suggestions for a roadmap on how to tackle the arrears.

We request the Chief Justice to make suggestions before the next date of hearing how the High Court proposes to deal with such a situation and huge pendency of commercial litigation in the State, the bench said.

The top court said the time has come to take corrective measures and for that purpose, the concerned High Court has to prepare a roadmap.

The apex court expressed surprise that execution petitions have been pending in the state since 1993.

The matter will now be heard on May 18.

The top court was hearing a matter regarding the pendency of execution applications under the Arbitration Act before the .

