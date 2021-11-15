Lucknow bench of Allahabad HC stays eviction of widowed daughter-in-law

-
ALSO READ
Parts of new anti-conversion law can't operate, says Gujarat High Court
In UP's Etawah, liquor on sale only for people vaccinated against Covid-19
SC collegium recommends names to Centre, 13 HCs to get new Chief Justices
Sidharth Shukla, 'Balika Vadhu' star, 'Bigg Boss 13' winner, dies at 40
Rahul Gandhi-led Congress delegation likely to visit Lakhimpur Kheri today
-
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has quashed an order of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Lucknow (Sadar), directing eviction of a widowed daughter-in-law from her in-laws' house on the basis of summary proceedings under the Senior Citizens Act.
A single judge bench of Justice Vivek Chaudhary said, "In the given facts and circumstances of the case, the impugned order dated July 14 cannot stand and is set aside."
The court said, "Respondents (in-laws) are directed to hand over the possession of the ground floor of the House No. 3/347, Vishal Khand, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow to the petitioner (daughter in-law) and her son forthwith."
The court further stated, "Petitioner shall not in any manner interfere with the ingress and egress of the occupants of the floors above the ground floor. Private respondents (in-laws) also shall not disturb or interfere in any manner with the living of the petitioner and her son in the said property."
The court observed that a wife cannot be evicted from her matrimonial house on the basis of the summary proceedings under the Senior Citizens Act, 2007.
One Khushboo Shukla had filed a petition in the high court challenging the July 14 order of the SDM (Sadar), Lucknow.
In his order, the SDM had ordered Khushboo Shukla to vacate the house of her in-laws in Gomti Nagar. The SDM had passed the order on a petition filed by Shukla's father-in-law.
In her petition, Khushboo Shukla had alleged that after the death of her husband Gaurav Shukla on July 15, 2019, her in-laws started harassing her. She also told the court that after the SDM's order, she and her child would be rendered homeless.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU