Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of nation: PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
Chandigarh airport to be named after Bhagat Singh: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat
Adopt Yoga in daily life: PM Modi's mantra in Mann Ki Baat for wellbeing
PM invites citizens to share inputs for upcoming Mann ki Baat on May 29
PM Narendra Modi to address 91st edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today
Technology and talent two pillars of India's development journey: PM Modi
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that delay in getting justice is one of the major challenges faced by the people of the country.
In his video message aired at the inaugural session of the two-day "All India Conference of Law Ministers and Law Secretaries" at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia near the 'Statue of Unity', Modi also said that laws should be written in lucid manner and in regional languages so that the poorest of the poor can understand them.
"Delay in getting justice is one of the major challenges being faced by the people of our country," Modi said while also giving various suggestions to overcome the issue.
He said the speciality of Indian society is that for thousands of years, while walking on the path of development it also carried out internal reforms.
"Our society voluntarily got rid of obsolete laws, bad customs and traditions, as we know that if they become stereotypes they pose a hindrance to progress," Modi said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 12:12 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU