JUST IN
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of nation: PM Modi
5 ex-PFI activists booked under UAPA for involvement in unlawful activities
Smriti Van in Bhuj chronicles Gujarat's resilience, says PM Modi
India slips to 107th position in Global Hunger Index; level 'serious'
IED detected in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district: Officials
Sitharaman flags downside risks due to economic slowdown at IMF meet
Remain steadfast on principles of common responsibilities: FM to World Bank
PM Modi to address conference of law ministers, secretaries today
Sitharaman discusses global economic situation with EU economy commissioner
Caller threatens to blow up SBI office in Mumbai; police initiate probe
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
5 ex-PFI activists booked under UAPA for involvement in unlawful activities
Business Standard

Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of nation: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that delay in getting justice is one of the major challenges faced by the people of the country

Topics
Narendra Modi | India | justice

Press Trust of India  |  Kevadia (Guj) 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that delay in getting justice is one of the major challenges faced by the people of the country.

In his video message aired at the inaugural session of the two-day "All India Conference of Law Ministers and Law Secretaries" at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia near the 'Statue of Unity', Modi also said that laws should be written in lucid manner and in regional languages so that the poorest of the poor can understand them.

"Delay in getting justice is one of the major challenges being faced by the people of our country," Modi said while also giving various suggestions to overcome the issue.

He said the speciality of Indian society is that for thousands of years, while walking on the path of development it also carried out internal reforms.

"Our society voluntarily got rid of obsolete laws, bad customs and traditions, as we know that if they become stereotypes they pose a hindrance to progress," Modi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 12:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.