JUST IN
PM Modi to address conference of law ministers, secretaries today
Sitharaman discusses global economic situation with EU economy commissioner
Caller threatens to blow up SBI office in Mumbai; police initiate probe
Indian innovation brings affordability to services: Taranjit Sandhu
Top Headlines: Zee shareholders on Sony merger; India wheat flour export
World's largest passenger plane Airbus A380 arrives at Bengaluru airport
60 students taken to hospital in Tamil Nadu after they complain of vomiting
Jharkhand HC declines stay of proceedings against 3 suspended Congress MLAs
Vande Bharat Express likely to make southern debut on November 10
Still have hope in judiciary, says student who fought against hijab ban
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Remain steadfast on principles of common responsibilities: FM to World Bank
Business Standard

Sitharaman flags downside risks due to economic slowdown at IMF meet

Nirmala Sitharaman shared concerns on key downside risks to the economy owing to slowdown in growth in major economies during a meeting at the IMF headquarters

Topics
IMF | Nirmala Sitharaman | Economic slowdown

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shared concerns on key downside risks to the economy owing to slowdown in growth in major economies during a meeting at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters in Washington D.C.

While addressing the Plenary Meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee, Sitharaman on Friday also raised the cross-border effects due to the ongoing geopolitical situation, rise in commodity prices and tighter financial conditions.

She stated that despite global headwinds, the Indian economy will stay on course and is projected to grow at 7 per cent in 2022-23.

The Finance Minister apprised about the Centre ensuring availability of free food grains to more than 800 million poor and vulnerable families through the country's massive public distribution network.

Sitharaman also praised the IMF on its recent initiative of a new food shock window to help countries address food insecurity.

The Finance Minister further highlighted India's ambitious climate action path through the country's updated Nationally Determined Contributions for decoupling of economic growth from greenhouse gas emissions.

She also highlighted the significance of transfer of climate finance and low-cost technologies from developed to developing countries.

On the sidelines of Friday's meeting, Sitharaman also met the Deputy Managing Director of IMF, Gita Gopinath.

According to the Finance Ministry, they "discussed current global matters, including food and energy security issues, global debt vulnerabilities, climate matters, digital assets and upcoming G20 India Presidency".

Taking to Twitter, Gopinath said: "Had a very good meeting with Finance Minister of India on G20 issues as India takes over the presidency soon."

--IMF

ans/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IMF

First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 10:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.