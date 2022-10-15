Sitharaman flags downside risks due to economic slowdown at IMF meet

Union Finance Minister shared concerns on key downside risks to the economy owing to slowdown in growth in major economies during a meeting at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters in Washington D.C.

While addressing the Plenary Meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee, Sitharaman on Friday also raised the cross-border effects due to the ongoing geopolitical situation, rise in commodity prices and tighter financial conditions.

She stated that despite global headwinds, the Indian economy will stay on course and is projected to grow at 7 per cent in 2022-23.

The Finance Minister apprised about the Centre ensuring availability of free food grains to more than 800 million poor and vulnerable families through the country's massive public distribution network.

Sitharaman also praised the on its recent initiative of a new food shock window to help countries address food insecurity.

The Finance Minister further highlighted India's ambitious climate action path through the country's updated Nationally Determined Contributions for decoupling of economic growth from greenhouse gas emissions.

She also highlighted the significance of transfer of climate finance and low-cost technologies from developed to developing countries.

On the sidelines of Friday's meeting, Sitharaman also met the Deputy Managing Director of IMF, Gita Gopinath.

According to the Finance Ministry, they "discussed current global matters, including food and energy security issues, global debt vulnerabilities, climate matters, digital assets and upcoming G20 India Presidency".

Taking to Twitter, Gopinath said: "Had a very good meeting with Finance Minister of India on G20 issues as India takes over the presidency soon."

