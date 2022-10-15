JUST IN
India slips to 107th position in Global Hunger Index; level 'serious'
IED detected in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district: Officials
Sitharaman flags downside risks due to economic slowdown at IMF meet
Remain steadfast on principles of common responsibilities: FM to World Bank
PM Modi to address conference of law ministers, secretaries today
Sitharaman discusses global economic situation with EU economy commissioner
Caller threatens to blow up SBI office in Mumbai; police initiate probe
Indian innovation brings affordability to services: Taranjit Sandhu
Top Headlines: Zee shareholders on Sony merger; India wheat flour export
World's largest passenger plane Airbus A380 arrives at Bengaluru airport
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
India slips to 107th position in Global Hunger Index; level 'serious'
5 ex-PFI activists booked under UAPA for involvement in unlawful activities
Business Standard

Smriti Van in Bhuj chronicles Gujarat's resilience, says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi has expressed happiness that people are visiting Smriti Van in Bhuj to pay tribute to those tragically lost in the earthquake of 2001

Topics
Narendra Modi | Gujarat | Earthquake

ANI  General News 

PM Modi, Narendra Modi
Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed happiness that people are visiting Smriti Van in Bhuj to pay tribute to those tragically lost in the earthquake of 2001.

"Happy to see this. Smriti Van is a tribute to those we tragically lost in the Earthquake of 2001. It also chronicles Gujarat's resilience," PM Modi tweeted on Friday in a reply to a tweet by Gujarat Information

"The coming months will be a great time to visit Kutch. There's the Rann Utsav and now there's Smriti Van also," the Prime Minister added.

More than 5000 people have visited Smriti Van since it was inaugurated.

PM Modi had inaugurated the Smritivan memorial earlier in August which is built in memory of those who lost their lives in the earthquake of 2001.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 11:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.