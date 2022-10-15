Smriti Van in Bhuj chronicles Gujarat's resilience, says PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi inaugurates 'Smriti Van' memorial for earthquake victims in Gujarat
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla flags off 'Har Ghar Tiranga yatra' in Delhi
Indian startups continued to create value, wealth during pandemic: PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi lauds record 6 billion UPI transactions in July
Development becomes reality with double engine govt: Modi in Himachal rally
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed happiness that people are visiting Smriti Van in Bhuj to pay tribute to those tragically lost in the earthquake of 2001.
"Happy to see this. Smriti Van is a tribute to those we tragically lost in the Earthquake of 2001. It also chronicles Gujarat's resilience," PM Modi tweeted on Friday in a reply to a tweet by Gujarat Information
"The coming months will be a great time to visit Kutch. There's the Rann Utsav and now there's Smriti Van also," the Prime Minister added.
More than 5000 people have visited Smriti Van since it was inaugurated.
PM Modi had inaugurated the Smritivan memorial earlier in August which is built in memory of those who lost their lives in the earthquake of 2001.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 11:53 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU