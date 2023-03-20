JUST IN
Business Standard

Delhi accounts for 70% of One Nation One Ration Card transactions in India

The One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) scheme was implemented in Delhi on July 19, 2021, with with installation of e-PoS devices at fair price shops

Topics
Delhi | ration cards | One nation one card

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi has accounted for 70 per cent of all One Nation One Ration Card transactions in India since the scheme's implementation here in 2021, said the Economic Survey of Delhi report for 2022-23, tabled in the Assembly on Monday.

The One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) scheme was implemented in Delhi on July 19, 2021, with with installation of e-PoS devices at fair price shops.

In Delhi, ration is distributed through e-PoS devices after biometric (Aadhaar) authentication of beneficiaries. The scheme provides intra-state and inter-state portability of ration cards and enables migrant beneficiaries to access the public distribution system.

Under the ONORC scheme, 5,21,994 migrants on an average received ration in 2022-23, the report said.

Under Delhi's public distribution system, 5 kg foodgrains (4 kg wheat and 1 kg rice per person per month) is distributed to all food card holders and 1 kg sugar only to Antyodaya Anna Yojana card holders.

The number of fair price shops in Delhi in March 2022 was 2,009. On an average, each fair price shop served about 886 ration card holders in March 2022, the report stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 19:16 IST

