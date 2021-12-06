Delhi air quality slightly improves but still in 'very poor' category

Delhi's air improved slightly on Monday but was still polluted as property developers moved the Supreme Court against its order to re-impose the ban on construction activities in the national capital.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was 311 --'very poor'-- at 8 am, according to the state-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). Readings below 50 are considered safe, while anything above 300 is considered hazardous or 'severe'.

The Developers and Builders Forum, a body of more than 60 builders, filed a plea in the apex court, and contended that they use the latest construction technology so as to reduce dust pollution and adhere to the laid-down norms. The plea is likely to be mentioned on Monday.

As of now, schools have been ordered to remain closed, construction and demolition activities have been banned in the national capital to curb the levels in Delhi.

Delhi's air quality in November was the worst in seven years, data showed. The national capital's air quality became worse after Diwali on November 4 as people violated a ban on bursting firecrackers while the pollution compounded due to an increase in stubble burning by farmers in areas adjoining the national capital.

Delhi was this morning the world's sixth most polluted city with an AQI of 183, said iQair, a website that tracks worldwide.

costs Indian businesses $95 billion or roughly 3 per cent of its GDP every year, according to U.K.-based non-profit Clean Air Fund and the Confederation of Indian Industry, Bloomberg has reported.