Delhi Airport sees 3x rise in footfall since mid-May as Covid cases dip

Delhi airport said on Thursday that travelers returned during the month of June as the number of Covid-19 infections have declined.
“Delhi Airport has witnessed an over three-fold rise in domestic passenger numbers from around 18,000 per day in mid of May 2021 to over 62,000 per day at the end of June 2021. Similarly, the number of international travellers grew from around 4,500 per day in mid of May to nearly 7,500 per day in June end,” the airport said.
Delhi is India's largest airport in terms of footfall of passengers.
Among the total passengers, who flew during the month of June, 48 percent were in the visiting family and friends category followed by 25 percent vacationers and 19 percent were business travellers.
Air passenger traffic in India rose for the fourth straight week last Monday as a fall in covid-19 cases and easing of curbs by most states led more people to take to the skies. The average number of daily fliers rose to 114,000 for the week ended 26 June, from 108,000 fliers a week before.
