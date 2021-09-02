Delhi airport starts excess baggage delivery service at Terminal 3

-
ALSO READ
Baggage delivery firm CarterX raises funds from Venture Catalysts
Delhi airport to shut operations at T2 terminal from Monday midnight
AAI to offload residual stake in Bangalore and Hyderabad airports
Just Dial shares surge 10% on advertisement agreement for IPL
T2 terminal of Delhi international airport to reopen from July 22
-
The Delhi airport has started a service under which domestic and international passengers can get their excess baggage delivered from its Terminal 3 to any location in India, its operator DIAL said on Thursday.
"For this, all they will have to do is visit the 'Avaan Excess' counter at Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport and book their excess baggage," GMR group-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a statement.
Passengers will have the option of getting their luggage delivered by air or by road, it said
DIAL said that its partner for this service is 'Avaan Excess' -- powered by logistics company GATI -- which will deliver baggage within 72 hours by air.
"If a passenger chooses delivery by road then baggage would reach the destination within 4-7 days. The booked baggage would be insured by the concessionaire," it said.
The service would prove beneficial for customers who may check-in with bulk luggage or need assistance otherwise at the airport, like senior citizens or those shifting from one place to another, DIAL said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU