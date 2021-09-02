J-K LG Sinha inaugurates 'Saath' initiative for women associated with SHGs

-
ALSO READ
J-K L-G Manoj Sinha reviews progress of Srinagar Smart City Project
Manoj Sinha reviews preparedness for Independence Day celebrations in J&K
Rural India sinks deeper into debt as Covid-19 pandemic wipes out work
West Bengal assembly polls: Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha joins TMC
Double efforts for branding, marketing of agri products: Manoj Sinha
-
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched Rural Enterprises Acceleration Programme titled 'Saath' for Self Help Group (SHG) women on Wednesday.
"There are 48000 SHGs in Jammu and Kashmir. Four lakh women are connected to these SHGs. This Saath initiative will stress on mentoring and market linkages of products created by these women. It is our aim to create 11000 more SHGs in the coming year. This will transform the lives of these women and make them independent and strong in social and financial aspects," said LG Manoj Sinha on the initiative and expansion of SHGs. (ANI)
Syed Sherish Asgar, the Mission Director of the Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihoods mission said that the initiative was aimed at transforming the lives of rural women associated with Self Help Groups (SHG).
"Saath is aimed at accelerating livelihoods of rural women, associated with SHGs and which are doing small works. There is not much profit in their work and there is a lack of knowledge about marketing, packaging and branding. This initiative aims to teach women such skills and convert their businesses into Higher Order Enterprises," Asgar said.
Asgar said that initially, workshops will be held for 5000 women, out of which 500 will be selected for intensive training and further 100 will be selected for mentoring.
"We will create such business models and success stories that will serve as a role model for rural women. We will utilize our knowledge and skills to reach around 4 lakh women associated with SHGs" said Asgar.
Asgar said that training will be provided to women in ten different sectors including Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Poultry, Handicraft, Handloom among other various sectors under which rural women are working.
The aim is to turn women into job-givers and produce further employment, as per Asgar.
Women from various SHGs were also invited to take part in the event.
"This event will start a new journey for us. It will connect thousands of sisters with us and enable them to think of a better future. Saath has given us the opportunity to interact with other women to know their thoughts, livelihoods and also know about several government schemes. Connecting with the Umeed scheme enabled me to start my own business related to curd, which is doing really well now," said a woman named Hamida.
A woman Taira added, "We are thankful for this Umeed scheme. Today is the program on Saath. These programs should happen and give awareness to more women. Me and my father have a shop thanks to the Umeed scheme. We are extremely thankful for this scheme and grateful to the Lt governor.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU