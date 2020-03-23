Delhi airport turns one runway into parking bay as airlines ground planes

One of the three runways at is being used as parking space for planes for last two days as are grounding planes and cancelling flights owing to low demand and travel bans.

Delhi is the busiest airport in the country and its three runways handle over 1,300 flights daily.





However the number of flights has come down to 800-900 due to cancellations and suspension of operations. Typically 120-130 planes are parked overnight at Delhi and these operate through the day.



"Till now there was no issue like shortage of parking bays. But as have cancelled flights the aircraft continued to occupy the bays and hence one of the runway was made available for parking," said an airport official.

Most of Air India's wide body fleet including Boeing 777 and 787 and planes of GoAir and IndiGo are being parked in Delhi due to reduced operations.