Kejriwal shuts Delhi Airport as part of lockdown; Centre overrules order

Major confusion emanated over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's annoucement that will be shut from Monday till March 31. The centre later overruled the order clarifying that flight operations will continue to operate as normally.

The confusion threw airlines into a tizzy and airline executives said the incident reflected a lack of coordination between the centre and state .

At a press conference, Chief Minister announced a complete lock down in the city-state and sealed the borders of the capital.

Flanked by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, the Delhi chief minister said that all domestic flights into Delhi have also been banned from Monday till March 31.

Within 30 minutes, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Civil Aviation over ruled the order saying that flights operations to continue as usual.

Union government officials, executives of airport and airlines said, they were caught off guard by the Chief Minister's announcement as there was no prior intimation.

"Aviation is a central subject and state government cannot take decision on their own to shut down flights," said a government official.

"This is complete haarikiri. It's impossible to cancel flights, inform passengers, bring back aircraft in six hours notice. There should be more coordination in times of crisis between different wings of the government," said an airline executive.

Other states also issued similar orders of lockdown banning bus, public transport but kept airport and railway station out of the purview of such orders.

For instance, West Bengal government has issued an order of lockdown from tomorrow. But has kept rail and air transpot out of perview.

Airline executives also said if is shut then airlines will have to ground operation completely. Three private airlines- IndiGo, SpiceJet, Vistara and government owned Air India are based out of " If Delhi operations are shut then nothing is left. We will have to close operations," says an airline executive.

According to a government estimate, airlines will have to ground 68 percent of their fleet in next two months as demand falters.

To save the sector from bankruptcy, government is planning a relief package including tax holidays on jet fuel, waiver on landing and parking charges and soft loans at 1 percent interest rate