Delhi AQI: Air quality in national capital deteriorates to severe category

-
ALSO READ
Delhi's air quality remains in 'poor' category, AIQ recorded at 254
Delhi air quality continues to be 'very poor', likely to improve on Oct 26
Delhi: People's health at risk as AQI deteriorates to 'severe' category
Delhi's pollution levels worsen, air quality still in 'poor' category
50 teams of CPCB to keep a check on polluting activities in Delhi-NCR: Govt
-
Delhi's overall air quality deteriorated to the severe category from "very poor" on Wednesday morning.
The national capital's AQI was in "severe" category on November 15 the last time but after that it had improved and remained in either "poor" or "moderate" category until November 22.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board(CPCB) mobile app, SAMEER, the city's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 401.
It was 388 on Tuesday. The AQI in the city was 302 on Monday, 274 on Sunday, 251 on Saturday, 296 on Friday and 283 on Thursday.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".
The Ministry of Earth Sciences' monitoring system SAFAR had predicted improvement in the AQI for Wednesday.
Stubble burning share in PM2.5 in Delhi's air was 5 per cent on Tuesday.
Stubble burning accounted for 6 per cent of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution on Monday and 12 per cent on Sunday. It was 13 per cent on Saturday, 15 per cent on Friday, 20 per cent on Thursday and eight per cent on Wednesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU