Delhi bans import of live birds, closes Ghazipur poultry for 10 days

-
ALSO READ
J&K bans import of live birds after 150 crows found dead in Udhampur
Bird flu scare: Assam bans entry of poultry products from outside NE
Bird flu outbreak dents chicken sales, poultry farmers hit, says report
No bird flu cases in Odisha, people can consume poultry products: Govt
Bird Flu: 2,403 birds dead in Himachal, number likely to increase
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced a ban on import of live birds in the national capital and closure of Ghazipur poultry market for the next 10 days in view of bird flu scare.
Noting that there is no confirmed case of avian influenza in Delhi so far, the chief minister said samples have been sent to Jalandhar laboratory.
"There is no confirmed case of bird flu in Delhi so far. We have sent around 104 samples to a lab in Jalandhar, the reports will come by day after tomorrow. The Delhi government will take the necessary decision based on reports," Kejriwal said at a press conference.
"The import of live birds is being banned in Delhi. The Ghazipur poultry market will remain closed for 10 days," he added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU