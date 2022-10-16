JUST IN
In a first, Home Minister Amit Shah releases MBBS textbooks in Hindi
Suspension of senior doctor by Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav evokes outcry
3 more students of Kota's coaching institute test positive for hepatitis
Major fire rages in godown complex in Thane, no report of injuries as yet
Gwalior Airport to get a new terminal building with world-class facilities
1st indigenously manufactured aluminium freight train rake inducted in Rlys
Actress Vaishali Takkar of 'Sasural Simar Ka' dies at 29, suicide suspected
Amit Shah calls 'Chintan Shivir' of all Home Ministers; invites Bengal CM
India's ranking in Global Hunger Index driven by incorrect record: Expert
AAP says Sisodia will be arrested, Kejriwal compares him with Bhagat Singh
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
In a first, Home Minister Amit Shah releases MBBS textbooks in Hindi
Business Standard

Delhi becoming crime capital, need to maintain public order: Sisodia to LG

In view of a murder incident in Baljit Nagar, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena appealing to him to take cognisance of his duty of maintaining public order

Topics
Delhi | Manish Sisodia | Crime

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia holds a press conference to announce that the Central Government denied approval to the committee that was constituted by Delhi Government to investigate the deaths of COVID patients due to oxygen shortage in the
Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

In view of a murder incident in Baljit Nagar, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday wrote a letter to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena appealing to him to take cognisance of his constitutional duty of maintaining public order.

In the letter, he said the crime graph in the city has increased and it seems that Delhi has become the capital of crime.

He also mentioned the worsening law and order situation in Delhi.

"The constitution has given the responsibility to maintain law and order in Delhi to you (LG) and the police directly reports to you. I request you to kindly pay some attention towards this," Sisodia said in the letter.

"If you dedicate some time in streamlining the deteriorating law and order situation in the city then it will benefit the general public of Delhi," he added.

Sisodia also listed a number of recent crime incidents that took place in the city.

He said two days back some goons battered a youth to death in broad daylight in Baljit Nagar similarly last week a man was stabbed to death in Sundar Nagri areas.

"A few weeks back an incident of rape with a girl in Kendriya Vidhyalaya premises in Delhi has came to light. All these incidents show that criminals do not fear law enforcement in the city," Sisodia said.

He appealed to Saxena to pay heed to the functioning of the Delhi Police so that the increasing number of crime incidents can be stopped.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi

First Published: Sun, October 16 2022. 22:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.