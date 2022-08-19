JUST IN
Devotees across India flock to temples to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami
Business Standard

CBI conducts raid at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's house

Sisodia took to Twitter to announce the raid and said he will cooperate with the probe so that the truth comes out soon

Topics
Manish Sisodia | CBI

BS Web Team 

The Central Board of Investigation (CBI) raided the residence of Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Friday morning in connection with Delhi Excise Policy.

Sisodia took to Twitter to announce the raid and said he will cooperate with the probe so that the truth comes out soon, as report by Hindustan Times.

He tweeted, "CBI has arrived. We welcome them. We are uttlerly honest. Making future of lakhs of children. It is unfortunate that those who do the good work in our country is harassed like this. This is the reason our country has not reached the No 1 spot. "



He further said that the welfare of Delhi will not be stopped.
First Published: Fri, August 19 2022. 08:59 IST

