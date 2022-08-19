CBI conducts raid at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's house

The Central Board of Investigation (CBI) raided the residence of Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi on Friday morning in connection with Delhi Excise Policy.

Sisodia took to Twitter to announce the raid and said he will cooperate with the probe so that the truth comes out soon, as report by Hindustan Times.

He tweeted, " has arrived. We welcome them. We are uttlerly honest. Making future of lakhs of children. It is unfortunate that those who do the good work in our country is harassed like this. This is the reason our country has not reached the No 1 spot. "



सीबीआई आई है. उनका स्वागत है. हम कट्टर ईमानदार हैं . लाखों बच्चों का भविष्य बना रहे हैं. बहुत ही दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है कि हमारे देश में जो अच्छा काम करता है उसे इसी तरह परेशान किया जाता है. इसीलिए हमारा देश अभी तक नम्बर-1 नहीं बन पाया. — (@msisodia) August 19, 2022

He further said that the welfare of Delhi will not be stopped.