Business Standard

Delhi BJP accuses Aam Aadmi Party of not respecting constitutional posts

They slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for publicly disclosing the issues discussed in the meeting with the Lt. Governor

Topics
Arvind Kejriwal | Delhi government | BJP

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: ANI)

Delhi BJP has accused the AAP of 'not respecting' constitutional posts and has termed it an 'anarchist' party.

Delhi BJP spokespersons Harish Khurana and Praveen Shankar Kapoor said on Sunday that AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj by calling the Delhi Lt. Governor a BJP worker has made it clear that he and his party have no respect for constitutional posts.

Now, it is certain that the AAP is an anarchist party and will remain the same in future.

"How the AAP leaders will feel if someone would say that the Speaker of Delhi Assembly runs the Assembly like a worker of the ruling party," the BJP spokespersons added.

They also slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for publicly disclosing the issues discussed in the meeting with the Lt. Governor.

The BJP spokespersons made the remarks after AAP leader Bhardwaj levelled a series of allegations against Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena on Sunday amid the ongoing power tussle between the Lt. Governor and the Delhi government.

Speaking to reporters, the AAP spokesperson has said that the "Lt. Governor has no power to stop any work undertaken by the government and can only give suggestions. He will have to function according to the elected government".

--IANS

dr/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 06:56 IST

