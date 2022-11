Delhi BJP files complaint against AAP candidate over Mayur Vihar scuffle

A delegation of the Delhi on Tuesday filed a complaint with the State Election Commission against an candidate accusing him of thrashing candidate Bipin Bihari Singh's son and his supporters in Mayur Vihar Phase II.

No reaction was immediately available from the or Devendra Chaudhary, the alleged candidate, on the charges levelled by the .

The delegation alleged that Chaudhary and his supporters attacked Bipin Bihari's son and a resident welfare association president in Mayur Vihar Phase II after a TV debate on Saturday.

The delegation which met the commission officials to submit the complaint comprised Rohini MLA Vijendra Gupta, party state general secretary Harsh Malhotra, and members of the legal cell of Delhi BJP.

They said that a police complaint was also filed by Singh in the matter.

"A new violent form of AAP has come to the fore as its corrupt face was exposed by the BJP, and misdeeds of its leaders, like the video of Kejriwal government minister Satyendar Jain getting massaged by a rape accused in Tihar jail have come in public domain," Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said.

The state BJP in its complaint claimed that Chaudhary had a criminal record and demanded an "exemplary" action against him by the poll panel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)