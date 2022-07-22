Delhi-bound IndiGo flight grounded at Patna airport after bomb threat

-
A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight (6e 2126) on Thursday reportedly grounded at Patna airport after a passenger claimed that he had a bomb in his bag.
The bomb squad and police who were at the spot conducted an inspection after a man reportedly claimed a bomb was in his baggage. His bag was checked further but no bomb was found.
The passenger has been detained and the plane is being checked further.
All passengers were safely deboarded from the Delhi-bound IndiGo flight (6e 2126) at Patna airport.
Further details shall follow.
