Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates plasma bank at LNJP hospital

Delhi got its second on Tuesday, with Chief Minister inaugurating the facility at the state-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital here for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The chief minister had inaugurated the first such facility at the state-run Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences on July 2.

"Plasma therapy is really helpful in saving lives.We cannot say it is 100 percent successful... but the death ratehas reduced in Delhi and plasma has a role in it," the chief minister said at the launch.

The LNJP Hospital is located in central Delhi, so it is easily accessible to those willing to donate plasma, he said.

COVID-19 patients can donate their plasma 14 days after recovery.

Such people should be aged between 18 and 60 and weigh not less than 50 kg.

Women who have been pregnant at some time in their life, people with diabetes, hypertension, cancer survivors, those with chronic heart, liver, lung and kidney diseases and high blood pressure cannot donate plasma.

