Delhi CM Kejriwal says everybody in India must get free Covid-19 vaccine

According to the Delhi government, every Indian must get the Coronavirus vaccine free of cost, whenever it is ready.
The BJP has included the promise of providing the Covid-19 vaccine free of cost in its manifesto issued for the Bihar assembly elections, stirring up a political controversy.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday, "The entire country must get a free vaccine. It is the right of every citizen in the country," Kejriwal said on the sidelines of an event in which he inaugurated two flyovers.
Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party had said that those who do not vote for the BJP must also get free vaccine.
More than 3.48 lakh corona infections have been reported in Delhi so far. Over 6,000 persons have died of Corona in Delhi. There are more than 26,000 active cases in the national Capital.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said in Bihar's election manifesto that every person in Bihar would be given free Covid-19 vaccine once it is ready.
