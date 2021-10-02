Delhi CM to announce 'Winter Action Plan' to fight pollution on Oct 4: Rai

Delhi Chief Minister will announce the 'Winter Action Plan' to fight pollution in the national capital on October 4, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Saturday.

He was speaking at the event to announce the commencement of a week-long Wildlife Conservation Awareness Campaign at Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary here.

Rai also announced that a cycling track has been laid at the sanctuary for cyclists.

An online booking system is also being started for those who wish to visit the wildlife sanctuary and breathe fresh air, he said.

"Electric cart and guide facility will also be there for those who want to experience the place. There is also a lake and we have taken up the process of its beautification on priority basis," he said.

Training camps and competitions will also be organised in the coming days, he said, adding that the chief minister will announce the 'Winter Action Plan' on October 4.

"We have been working to curb pollution through natural means. It is probably for the first time that a government in the country has brought the tree transplantation policy.

"We will take the fight against pollution ahead. Delhi is for all of us and it is our responsibility to work together to make the air quality better," he said.

