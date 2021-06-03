German airline Lufthansa gets green light to resume flights to Russia

German airline said late Wednesday that it has received the green light from to resume there, after being briefly denied permission, which resulted in a reciprocal blocking of by

In a statement, said Russian authorities had issued approval for its from Frankfurt to Moscow and St. Petersburg for the month of June.

had been forced to cancel two flights Tuesday and Wednesday after failing to get approval from Russia's aviation authority FATA.

Due to the underlying reciprocal practice, the German Federal Aviation Authority also did not issue any further permits for flights of the Russian carriers as long as the permits were pending on the Russian side, Germany's Transport Ministry said in a statement.

The move affected connections operated from by Aeroflot and budget carrier S7.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the green light for Lufthansa would prompt German authorities in turn to issue approval for Russian airlines to resume flights to

But the ministry had stated that as soon as the FATA approvals for Lufthansa flights are granted by the Russian side, the flights of Russian companies will also be approved.

The tit-for-tat spat comes amid mounting tension between and the European Union over Moscow's support for Belarus.

The 27-nation bloc and the United States last week introduced fresh sanctions against Belarus after authorities there diverted an flight to arrest a dissident journalist.

The sanctions come on top of those already imposed on Belarusian officials, including its authoritarian leader, President Alexander Lukashenko, for rigging elections and clamping down on protests last year.

