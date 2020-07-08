JUST IN
Delhi court grants bail to Malaysians from Tablighi Jamaat congregation

Delhi's Saket Court granted bail to the Malaysian nationals who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in March

ANI  |  General News 

Hundreds of Covid cases in India are linked to a Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. Photo: PTI
Delhi's Saket Court on Tuesday granted bail to the Malaysian nationals who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in March this year.

The court granted bail on the personal bond of Rs 10,000 each.

The congregation organised by Tablighi Jamaat in the national capital in March had emerged as a major hotspot of COVID-19 in the country.

First Published: Wed, July 08 2020. 07:47 IST

