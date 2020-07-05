JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

Delhi NGO members assaulted by residents while catching stray dogs: Police

Pune businessman gets himself coronavirus gold mask worth nearly Rs 3 lakh
Business Standard

CRPF personnel injured in IED blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

A CRPF personnel was injured in a low-intensity IED blast in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday

Topics
CRPF  | Terrorsim | Pulwama

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

A CRPF personnel was injured in a low-intensity IED blast in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

The blast took place at Gongoo area of Pulwama in South Kashmir this morning as security forces were passing through the area, a police official said.

He said a CRPF personnel suffered injuries in his hands due to the blast, but his condition is stated to be stable.

The security forces fired few shots in the air after the blast, the official said, adding further details were awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, July 05 2020. 09:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU