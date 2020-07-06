Covid-19: Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre to work with minimum essential staff

With triple (enhanced restrictions) imposed in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation area from 6 am today amid COVID-19, Vikram Sarabhai Centre (VSSC) will function with the required minimum essential staff.

"VSSC, Veli/Thumba and IISU (including CMSE) will function with required minimum essential staff in the areas of Fire, Medical, Canteen, Transport and CMG for one week from July 6. All other officers and staff shall work from home," Sr Head, PGA, VSSC stated.

"All officers and staff working at MVIT, Valiamala shall work from home on July 6," the official added.

Triple (enhanced restrictions) will be imposed in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation area from 6 am Monday for a week, said Kerala Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

According to Kerala CMO, the high-level meeting called by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to analyze the COVID-19 situation has decided to implement triple in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation limit.

The order in this regard has been issued by District Collector Thiruvananthapuram.

"The entire Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is declared to be under complete and strict lockdown with effect from July 6, 2020, 06.00 am onwards. The existing lockdown relaxations shall not be applied and strict lockdown measures shall be in force for a period of seven days," it said.

"The public exams in all educational institutions within the containment zone of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation stands suspended. Offices of the Government of India, its autonomous/subordinate offices and public corporations shall remain closed. Exceptions - Defense, Central Armed Police Forces, Treasury, Public utilities (including petroleum, CNG, LPG, PNG), Disaster Management, power generation and transmission units, Post Offices, National Informatics Center, Early warning Agencies," it further read.

Offices of State/Union Territory Governments, their autonomous bodies, Corporations etc shall remain closed. Exceptions are Police, Home Guards, Civil Defence, Fire and emergency services, Disaster Management and prisons.

Municipal bodies - only staff required related to water supply etc. for essential services like sanitation, personnel. All other offices may continue to work from home only.

