JUST IN
TN Guv's 'guest' recorded House proceedings, issue goes to privileges panel
PM Modi to inaugurate National Youth Festival in Hubballi on Thursday
Not tobacco ban, new therapies key to combating lung cancer: Nobel laureate
Judiciary expected to follow principle of separation of powers: Om Birla
NIA arrests two more alleged operatives of Islamic State from Karnataka
Indian fighter jets welcomed in Japan with traditional water cannon salute
JK unit of Shiv Sena to join Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Joda Yatra in Jammu
No change of guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan between Jan 14 and 28
Goa CM Sawant-led delegation to meet Shah over Mhadei river issue
Locals protest over compensation ahead of Joshimath demolition drive
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
TN Guv's 'guest' recorded House proceedings, issue goes to privileges panel
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Delhi court reserves order on bail plea of accused urinating midair

A Delhi court on Wednesday reserved its order on the bail application of Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger on an Air India flight

Topics
Air India | Air passenger | New York Airport

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi court on midair urinating case
Delhi court on midair urinating case

A Delhi court on Wednesday reserved its order on the bail application of Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger on an Air India flight.

Metropolitan Magistrate Komal Garg reserved the order on the plea, which said the act was not driven by sexual desire and that it was not aimed at outraging the complainant's modesty.

Another magisterial court had sent Mishra to 14-day judicial remand on Saturday, denying police his custody.

The incident took place in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Air India

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 16:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU